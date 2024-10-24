Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Koshi Province And Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Oct. 24, 2024, 7:04 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and to occur at one or two places of the hilly region of the country tomorrow.

