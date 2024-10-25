Indonesia expresses its intention to join BRICS

Indonesia says it intends to join BRICS and work with other emerging economies in the bloc to support their interests.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono made the announcement on Thursday at the BRICS Plus summit. It comes during the same week as the BRICS summit in Russia.

Sugiono said in a statement that he believes the bloc could promote the interests of the Global South. He added it could help meet the policies of President Prabowo Subianto, who took office on Sunday. The new administration has stressed food and energy security.

Sugiono said the move does not mean Indonesia is joining a certain bloc, but rather actively participating in all forums.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are members of BRICS. It has recently expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Indonesia has the world's 4th largest population with about 280 million people. If it joins the bloc, BRICS will account for nearly half of the world's population.