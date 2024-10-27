Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Bagmati Province

Oct. 27, 2024, 10:23 a.m.

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly region and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

