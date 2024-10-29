Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Oct. 29, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Govt Seeks Suggestions On Nomination Procedure Of Officials At Transitional Justice Mechanism
Oct 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country
Oct 28, 2024
KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) Hosts General Meeting Celebrating Nepal-South Korea Partnership And 2024 Initiatives
Oct 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Bagmati Province
Oct 27, 2024
Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection
Oct 25, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Koshi Province And Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Gandaki Province And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Light rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Govt Seeks Suggestions On Nomination Procedure Of Officials At Transitional Justice Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2024
NEA: Kul Man Ghising, A Cool Man By A Correspondent Oct 28, 2024
Breaking Barriers: The Fight Against Gender-Sensitive Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Humanitarian Disparities In Nepal By Bimal Khatiwada Oct 28, 2024
KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) Hosts General Meeting Celebrating Nepal-South Korea Partnership And 2024 Initiatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2024
Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2024
Nepal To Raise The Issue Of Climate Justice in upcoming COP-29: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75