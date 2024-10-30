Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.