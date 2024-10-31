Weather Forecast: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions With Light Rain Is Likely In few Places Of Koshi Province

Oct. 31, 2024, 6:49 p.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and hilly regions of rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.

