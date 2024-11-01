Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces

Nov. 1, 2024, 7:46 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly region and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Koshi Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly region and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.

