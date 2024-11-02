UN panel adopts Japan-proposed draft resolution aimed at nuclear-free world

Nov. 2, 2024, 8:42 p.m.

A United Nations committee has adopted a Japan-sponsored draft resolution calling for action to bring about a world without nuclear weapons reports NHK.

The document also refers to Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atomic bomb survivors, which won this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The UN General Assembly's First Committee adopted the document on Friday with 145 countries voting in favor, including the United States. Six nations, including Russia, China and North Korea, voted against it.

Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, submits a similar draft resolution every year to eliminate nuclear weapons. The draft has been adopted 31 years in a row since 1994.

This year's document expresses deep concern over what it calls "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," an apparent reference to remarks by certain individuals, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which is continuing its military invasion of Ukraine.

The document urges all nations, especially those possessing nuclear weapons, to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric concerning the use of such arms.

The draft resolution also expresses concern over non-transparent moves by some nuclear-armed countries to enhance their nuclear forces both in quantity and quality. It calls for efforts to reduce and ultimately eliminate all nuclear weapons.

The document refers to atomic bomb survivors who have passed on their experiences to younger generations through longstanding, grass-roots efforts.

It notes that those survivors include members of Nihon Hidankyo.

The draft resolution says visits by world leaders, young people and others to Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be welcomed to increase their awareness of the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons. US forces dropped atomic bombs on both cities in 1945 during World War Two.

A statement issued by Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi says it is significant that the draft resolution was adopted with the broad support of many countries, including nuclear powers the US and Britain.

He also pledged Japan's continued commitment to enhancing the momentum of the international community to achieve a world without nuclear weapons and advancing realistic and practical efforts persistently and steadily in this regard.

