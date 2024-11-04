Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rainfall Likely In Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province ..

