Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria

Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria

Nov. 5, 2024, 8:43 p.m.

Israel on Monday targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "The IDF conducted an aerial operation and struck terror targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria. "

"In recent weeks, the IDF has significantly degraded Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, destroying military intelligence assets in Lebanon and damaging the organization's intelligence-gathering capabilities. The targeting of Hezbollah's military intelligence assets in Syria further contributes to the IDF operations in Lebanon, undermining the intelligence abilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the post added.

Earlier, Israeli forces entered Syria to arrest a terror operative who was working with Iranian agents, the IDF disclosed on Sunday evening.

Soldiers from the elite Egoz commando unit arrested Ali Suleiman al-Aadi, a Syrian national living in the southern town of Saida. According to the IDF, al-Aadi gathered intelligence on Israeli forces by the border for future terror activity. The IDF said al-Aadwas under surveillance and is now in Israel for interrogation.

"The IDF will continue to work for the security of the borders and will not allow the establishment of the Iranian axis and the directing of hostile sabotage activity from southern Syria," the army said.

The IDF also released footage of al-Aadi telling his interrogators how he was recruited by Iran.

"We sat together on the fence. [He] looked around like this and said, 'Your area is good from a strategic point of view. We could profit from it,'" al-Aadi said.

The Iranian agent worked under the disguise of a Syrian military intelligence officer who was interested in the movements of Israeli border patrols.

"He said he was from military intelligence, but in fact, Iran was behind him. From what I understand he belongs to Iran," al-Aadi said. (ANI/ RSS)

Agencies

North Korean Soldiers Are In Kursk region Bordering Ukraine: President Zelenskyy
Nov 05, 2024
Voting Starts In US Presidential Election
Nov 05, 2024
Japan national security chief, China foreign minister agree to continue talks
Nov 04, 2024
Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states
Nov 04, 2024
Trump, Harris Hold Rallies As Tuesday's Presidential Election Approaches
Nov 03, 2024

More on International

North Korean Soldiers Are In Kursk region Bordering Ukraine: President Zelenskyy By Agencies 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
Voting Starts In US Presidential Election By Agencies 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
Japan national security chief, China foreign minister agree to continue talks By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Trump, Harris Hold Rallies As Tuesday's Presidential Election Approaches By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Japan, US, South Korea Conduct Joint Drills After North Korea's ICBM Launch By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In International Tourism And Travel Show By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Awarded from Indonesian Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line reconstruction completes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
PM Oli Is Likely To Visit China In December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2024
Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Ttransmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75