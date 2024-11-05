Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

There will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.