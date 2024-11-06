Pandit Appointed Ambassador To Israel

Pandit Appointed Ambassador To Israel

Nov. 6, 2024, 8:43 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Prof Dhana Prasad Pandit as Nepal's ambassador to Israel.

The President appointed Pandit as the resident ambassador of Nepal to Israel on the recommendation of the government and in accordance with the Constitution of Nepal, the Office of the President said in a press note today

Agencies

President Paudel Joined World Leaders To Congratulated U.S. President-Elect Trump
Nov 06, 2024
I Will Not Rest Until We Have Delivered The Strong, Safe, And Prosperous America: President Donald Trump
Nov 06, 2024
Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister After Disagreement Over Gaza Operations
Nov 06, 2024
Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections
Nov 06, 2024
Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria
Nov 05, 2024

More on News

President Paudel Joined World Leaders To Congratulated U.S. President-Elect Trump By Agencies 49 minutes ago
TikTok Officially Registered In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
PM Oli Is Likely To Visit China In December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Chhath Puja 2024: Four Days Of The Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
Helvetas Nepal and KUSoA Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
I Will Not Rest Until We Have Delivered The Strong, Safe, And Prosperous America: President Donald Trump By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister After Disagreement Over Gaza Operations By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75