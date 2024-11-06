Pandit Appointed Ambassador To Israel

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Prof Dhana Prasad Pandit as Nepal's ambassador to Israel.
The President appointed Pandit as the resident ambassador of Nepal to Israel on the recommendation of the government and in accordance with the Constitution of Nepal, the Office of the President said in a press note today
