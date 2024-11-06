Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Nov. 6, 2024, 7:36 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tomorrow.

