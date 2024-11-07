Devotees Offered Argha To The Setting Sun

Devotees Offered Argha To The Setting Sun

Nov. 7, 2024, 8:21 p.m.

Devotees have offered Argha (water mixed with milk) to the setting Sun to mark Chhath puja in different parts of the country, particularly in the Madhes region.

Meanwhile, President Ramchandra Paudel has observed Chhath by performing puja of Chhathi Mata and then offering Argha (water mixed with milk) to the setting sun at Kamal Pokhari.

President Paudel and his spouse, first lady Sabita Paudel reached the worship spots at Gaurighat and Kamal Pokhari to perform the puja, according to the personal secretariat of the President.

