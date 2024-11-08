Gold price up by Rs 2,000 per tola

Nov. 8, 2024, 9 p.m.

The price of gold has surged by Rs 2,000 per tola (11.66 grams) in the domestic market today.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, hallmark gold is being traded at Rs 166,500 per tola today against Rs 164,500 on Thursday.

Similarly, the Federation has determined the price of silver at Rs 1,980 per tola for today. It was traded at Rs 1,960 on Thursday.

