Trump names campaign manager as White House chief of staff

Nov. 8, 2024, 8:41 p.m.

US President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign manager Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff.

Trump announced his pick in a statement on Thursday.

He praised Wiles' work on his successful presidential campaign, saying she helped him "achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history."

Trump described her as tough, smart, innovative and universally admired and respected. He added that it is a "well deserved honor" to have her as the first-ever female chief of staff in US history.

With this swift announcement just two days after voting day, Trump is advancing preparations for his second term, scheduled to begin in January.

Agencies

