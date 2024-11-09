Nepal Airlines, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Airways Started Flight From GBIA

Three international airlines conducting flights at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA), Bhairahawa on Saturday.

The GBIA witnessed a flight of Jazeera Airways today bringing 171 passengers, while Fly Dubai and Nepal Airlines conducting flights today itself.

Jazeera Airways will have three flights in a week-Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while Fly Dubai will fly daily to the airport, according to Pratap Babu Tiwari, General Manager of the GBIA.

Our national flag carrier Nepal Airlines will make three flights to and from Dubai in a week-Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, informed Tiwari.

With these three international flights today, four international airlines have flown to the GBIA so far. Thai Asia Airlines has already launched its flight at the airport. (RSS