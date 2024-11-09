Nepal Airlines, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Airways Started Flight From GBIA

Nepal Airlines, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Airways Started Flight From GBIA

Nov. 9, 2024, 8:31 p.m.

Three international airlines conducting flights at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA), Bhairahawa on Saturday.

The GBIA witnessed a flight of Jazeera Airways today bringing 171 passengers, while Fly Dubai and Nepal Airlines conducting flights today itself.

Jazeera Airways will have three flights in a week-Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while Fly Dubai will fly daily to the airport, according to Pratap Babu Tiwari, General Manager of the GBIA.

Our national flag carrier Nepal Airlines will make three flights to and from Dubai in a week-Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, informed Tiwari.

With these three international flights today, four international airlines have flown to the GBIA so far. Thai Asia Airlines has already launched its flight at the airport. (RSS

Agencies

. US Demands Qatar Move Hamas Office Out Of The Country
Nov 09, 2024
Iran Alleged To Be Involved In Plot To Kill Trump: US Justice Deptartment
Nov 09, 2024
Heaving Committee Endorsed Nripa Dhwoj Niroula and Nityananda Pandey’s Nomination for Supreme Court Justice
Nov 08, 2024
Trump names campaign manager as White House chief of staff
Nov 08, 2024
China's President Xi to attend APEC and G20, may hold talks with Japan PM Ishiba
Nov 08, 2024

More on Tourism

Bad Weather Affected Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
96 Israelis Tourists Including 12 With Disabilities Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Government Approves Gautam Bhuttda Internationla Airport And Pokhara International Airport Action Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Himalaya Airlines To Resume Flights To Kuwait By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

KOICA, SDC and MoLESS Sign MOU to Enhance Cooperation in Labor Migration and Employment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024
Prime Minister Oli To Emphasis On The Implementation Of Past Agreements During His Forthcoming China Visit: UML Leader Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024
Nepal’s Participation In World Urban Forum Was Fruitful: DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024
. US Demands Qatar Move Hamas Office Out Of The Country By Agencies Nov 09, 2024
Iran Alleged To Be Involved In Plot To Kill Trump: US Justice Deptartment By Agencies Nov 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75