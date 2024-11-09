Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.