Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Nov. 9, 2024, 8:14 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA, SDC and MoLESS Sign MOU to Enhance Cooperation in Labor Migration and Employment
Nov 09, 2024
Prime Minister Oli To Emphasis On The Implementation Of Past Agreements During His Forthcoming China Visit: UML Leader Gyawali
Nov 09, 2024
Nepal’s Participation In World Urban Forum Was Fruitful: DPM Singh
Nov 09, 2024
Gold price up by Rs 2,000 per tola
Nov 08, 2024
TIA Remain Closed 10 Hours A Day From today
Nov 08, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Plain OfLumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Rainfall Likely In Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA, SDC and MoLESS Sign MOU to Enhance Cooperation in Labor Migration and Employment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024
Prime Minister Oli To Emphasis On The Implementation Of Past Agreements During His Forthcoming China Visit: UML Leader Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024
Nepal’s Participation In World Urban Forum Was Fruitful: DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2024
Nepal Airlines, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Airways Started Flight From GBIA By Agencies Nov 09, 2024
. US Demands Qatar Move Hamas Office Out Of The Country By Agencies Nov 09, 2024
Iran Alleged To Be Involved In Plot To Kill Trump: US Justice Deptartment By Agencies Nov 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75