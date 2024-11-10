President Paudel Leaving For Baku Today

President Paudel Leaving For Baku Today

Nov. 10, 2024, 1:12 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel is leaving Kathmandu today to participate in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.     

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, President Paudel is leading a high-level Nepali delegation that is attending the conference.     

 According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Paudel will address the high-level session of the 'World Leaders Climate Action Summit' on November 12. During the conference, Nepal will hold a special high-level session under the leadership of President Paudel on November 13 to draw the world's attention to its agenda.     

The conference will also have a high-level meeting on "addressing climate-related damage and loss in mountainous areas". During this meeting, Nepal will inform the participants about the damage caused by the floods and landslides triggered by unusual weather patterns in Melamchi, Mustang, Kanchanpur, Thame, Kathmandu Valley and other areas.     

As a party to various conventions on climate change, Nepal is implementing a national adaptation action plan to be realized by 2050.     

The COP-29 begins on November 11 and ends on November 22. President Paudel is scheduled to return home on November 15. (RSS)

