President Paudel Left To Attend COP-29 In Baku

Nov. 10, 2024, 8:52 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel has left here for Azerbaijan to participate in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) being held in Baku.

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, President Paudel has led a high-level Nepali Delegation that is attending the conference.

Vice-President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli bade farewell to the President at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport.

On the occasion, a squad of Nepali Army officered a special salute in honour of the President.

