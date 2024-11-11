COP29 Climate mMeting Starts In Azerbaijan Amid Uncertainties Over US Cooperation After Donald Trump’s Victory

COP29 Climate mMeting Starts In Azerbaijan Amid Uncertainties Over US Cooperation After Donald Trump’s Victory

Nov. 11, 2024, 8:39 p.m.

An annual United Nations climate change conference has kicked off in Azerbaijan amid uncertainties over United States cooperation follow ing Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

The COP29 meeting began in Baku on Monday.

At the start of the conference, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 president and Azerbaijan's ecology and natural resources minister, said, "Climate change is already here." He also said, "COP29 is the unmissable moment to chart a new path forward for everyone." He stressed that the international community should unite to fulfil an ambitious goal.

A major topic on the agenda will be finance targets from 2025 for developed countries to help developing nations address climate change, as well as how those contributions should be shouldered.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump won the US presidential election. He has advocated that the country pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. The US is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

A representative from the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros said the situation would be very difficult without the US.

An official from Finland said he is worried about Trump's stance. He said he does not know whether funds can be found to replace the US contributions. He argued that the participants should seek funds also from emerging countries.

COP29 will continue through November 22.

Amid Uncertainty

Delegates from more than 190 countries and territories are expected to attend the meeting known as COP29. The conference is scheduled to continue through November 22.

A major topic on the agenda will be how much funding developed countries should provide to developing nations annually from 2025 to help them address climate change. Another focus will be how the financial contributions should be shouldered.

The participants are also expected to discuss new greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for 2035. Countries are required to submit their plans to the UN by next February.

Leaders from about 100 countries and territories will join summit-level meetings slated to begin on Tuesday. They will likely include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

It remains unclear whether the United States, the second largest emitter of planet-warming gases, will continue to work with other nations to tackle climate change.

President-elect Trump is believed to be planning to pull his country out of the 2015 Paris Agreement. The pact aims to limit the rise in the average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Analysts are concerned that Trump winning a second term as US president may further complicate negotiations at COP29.

Agencies

Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days
Nov 11, 2024
President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting
Nov 11, 2024
Nepalis Ambassadors To China, US Appointed
Nov 10, 2024
President Paudel Left To Attend COP-29 In Baku
Nov 10, 2024
Biden and Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday
Nov 10, 2024

More on International

Indonesian President Prabowo’s China Visit Focus On Strong Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
Biden and Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Putin Signs Law On Ratification Of Strategic Partnership Treaty With North Korea By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Trump Wins By Large Margin, Sweeps All Swing States By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
US Demands Qatar Move Hamas Office Out Of The Country By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Iran Alleged To Be Involved In Plot To Kill Trump: US Justice Deptartment By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days By Agencies Nov 11, 2024
Tilicho Lake Connected With National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2024
Global IME Bank and Instant Cash Sign Agreement On Remittance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2024
President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting By Agencies Nov 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2024
COP29 Kicks Off Today: Nepal Presenting Glaring Examples Of Climate Change Induced Risks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75