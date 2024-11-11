Dedicated Feeder And Trunkline Electricity Tariff Arrears To Be Collected in 15 Days

The government has decided to collect the dedicated feeder and trunkline electricity tariff arrears on the basis of Time of Day (TOD) meters.

Announcing here today the decisions of the Council of Ministers meeting held on Sunday, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said that it has been decided to collect electricity tariff arrears within 15 days and to reconnect power supply to the industries that have not paid the arrears within 24 hours.

"The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation will collect the dues within 15 days after calculating the outstanding amount based on TOD meter and according to the applicable law on tariff determination and recovery", said Minister Gurung,

However, considering the decrease in production with electricity supply cut off in the industries, resulting in direct impact on the employment of the workers working in the industries and to the impact on the overall economy, the ministry will make arrangements to resume power supply within 24 hours.

Likewise, it has also been decided to publish the report submitted by the Inquiry Commission formed to resolve the disputes related to the electricity tariffs of customers who used dedicated feeders and trunk lines. The Commission was led by former Supreme Court justice Girish Chandra Lal.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers has decided to approve the payment of USD 75,000 contribution on behalf of the Government of Nepal to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Minister Gurung also shared that the resignation tendered by Chair of Health Insurance Board, Dr. Gunaraj Lohani, has been accepted.

The cabinet has approved the Customs Tariff Regulations, 2081 BS and the Passport (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2081 BS.

A decision was also taken to approve the bilateral agreement reached between the Government of Nepal and the Government of Sweden in the field of cooperatives and to authorize the Ministry of Forestry and Environment to sign the agreement on behalf of Nepal. (RSS)