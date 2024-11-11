Global IME Bank and Instant Cash Sign Agreement On Remittance

Global IME Bank and Instant Cash have signed an agreement for facilitating remittance payment in Nepal from across the globe.

INSTANT CASH is one of the fastest-growing money transfer companies in the world. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Instant Cash is part of FINTX, the fintech arm of 7X, and provides global remittance services through innovative fintech solutions.

This collaboration reinforces our commitment to offering fast, secure, and convenient remittance solutions to our valued customers. With this partnership, customers will enjoy streamlined services making it easier than ever to send and receive funds from around the world.

Under this agreement, Nepalese individuals residing in any part of the world will be able to send money effortlessly to their families and friends back home Instantly. Customer can send money into their Global IME Bank/s account as well as to any bank account in Nepal. Customers can also collect funds from any branch of Global IME Bank or over 50,000 agents of IME located in Nepal.

Global IME Bank remains dedicated to providing seamless financial solutions that meet the needs of our diverse community. Together with Instant Cash, we look forward to transforming the remittance experience for our customers.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as the Global Finance 2024 Best Bank for Nepal and for Best Bank in Nepal in two categories under the Euro Money Excellence Awards 2024. The bank has also received various national and international accolades for its outstanding service and contributions to the financial sector.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank in Nepal with a branch network across all its seventy-seven districts. The bank operates through 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters in the country as well as three foreign representative offices in New Delhi, London and Australia. The Bank has been providing excellent service to its customers through over 1,100 service centers.

In addition to offering banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also facilitates the remittance process from various countries around the world. It has been receiving remittances from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan and many more.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Instant Cash is a leading provider of financial services through strategic partnerships with banks and other licensed financial institutions. With a presence in over 150,000 agent locations worldwide enabling a variety of payment options, including cash pickup, bank transfers and mobile wallets, Instant Cash is committed to providing customers with convenient and reliable financial solutions.