Tilicho Lake Connected With National Grid

The electricity of the national transmission grid has reached the base camp of Tilicho Lake, a tourist spot in the Himalpari district of Manang.

Manang Ngisyang rural municipality-9 Khangsar, the base camp located at a height of 4,250 meters above sea level, has been started with the national transmission line. Electricity supply has been provided by keeping a distribution transformer of 50 KVA capacity at the base camp.

There are 10 hotels, health posts and small restaurants operating in the base camp. There are 15 electricity customers in the base camp. Before reaching the national transmission line, electricity was produced and supplied by solar energy and diesel generators at the base camp.

The place is within the Annapurna Conservation Area. Ciolpa Gurung, Ward President of Manang Ngisyang Rural Municipality-9, mentioned that there was a big problem of electricity supply in the past due to the spread of solar energy, and said that now that the national transmission line has been reached, it is much easier.

After reaching the national line, a machine has been placed to measure the oxygen level of the hikers going to Tilicho Lake from the base camp, water has been boiled using electricity, which has reduced the use of gas by about 40 percent, said Ward Chairman Gurung, who is also running a hotel in the base camp.

"There is a problem of tripping due to the long lines. If the lines can be made reliable and of good quality, the use of gas can be completely reduced by keeping AC in the hotel and using induction electric stoves for cooking."

He mentioned that because firewood is expensive in that area, gas is used for cooking and boiling water.

Kulman Ghising, Managing Dirctor of Nepal Electricity Authority, who reached Khangsar in Manang Ngisyang Rural Municipality-9 a few days ago, said that the electricity of the national transmission line was delivered to the base camp of Tilicho Lake as part of the campaign to light up the religious and tourist areas.

In the discussion attended by Ward Chair, MD Ghising said, "We were focused on bringing the national grid to the base camp, and we will continue with high priority works such as line improvement to make the overall electricity supply reliable and quality in Manang district, where a large number of local and foreign tourists travel."

The 33 kV power transmission line from the substation of Radhi Sana Hydropower Center located in Masryangdi Rural Municipality-5 Ghermu of Lamjung to the 33-11 kV substation located in Chame Rural Municipality-1 Sakrew. From the said substation, 11 kV line was taken to the base camp through Chame, the headquarters.

The Authority has operated the 45 kilowatt (kW) ]Chame Small Hydroelectric Power Plant and the 80 kW Manang Small Hydroelectric Power Station to supply electricity to Manang.

Raju Mahato, head of the Authority's Manang distribution center, said that when the national transmission line was tripped and closed, electricity was generated and supplied from small hydropower plants.

As part of the Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line project, the power supply of Manang will be improved after the construction of a 220 kV substation is completed in Nason Rural Municipality-1 Dharapani of Manang and the line is started from there.

At Dharapani substation, necessary structures have been arranged for local power supply. After starting the transmission line from the substation, the length of the transmission line will be reduced and the power supply will improve.