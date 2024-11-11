Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Gandaki

Nov. 11, 2024, 8:23 p.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.

