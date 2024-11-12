Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.