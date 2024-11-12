Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

Nov. 12, 2024, 6:27 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2024: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society
Nov 12, 2024
Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title
Nov 12, 2024
Tilicho Lake Connected With National Grid
Nov 11, 2024
Global IME Bank and Instant Cash Sign Agreement On Remittance
Nov 11, 2024
Indonesian President Prabowo’s China Visit Focus On Strong Economic Cooperation
Nov 11, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Karnali And Hilly Areas of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Plain OfLumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2024: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75