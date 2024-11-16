NOC Hikes The Prices Diesel Price By Rs 3 Per Litre

NOC Hikes The Prices Diesel Price By Rs 3 Per Litre

Nov. 16, 2024, 10:10 a.m.

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased the price of diesel and Kerosene by Rs 3 per liter.

According to a press statement of NOC published today, it has stated that price of diesel and Kerosene are increased by Rs 3 per liter each effective from 1.00 pm today.

This price has increased after receiving a new price detail from Indian Oil Corporation.

Following is the changed price detail

