NOC Hikes The Prices Diesel Price By Rs 3 Per Litre

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased the price of diesel and Kerosene by Rs 3 per liter.
According to a press statement of NOC published today, it has stated that price of diesel and Kerosene are increased by Rs 3 per liter each effective from 1.00 pm today.
This price has increased after receiving a new price detail from Indian Oil Corporation.
Following is the changed price detail
VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75