Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions With Light Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Nov. 18, 2024, 6:49 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

