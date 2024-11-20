Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Nov. 20, 2024, 10:33 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

