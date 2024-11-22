Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.