Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Nov. 22, 2024, 10:12 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UML Organizing Awareness Assembly To Maintain National Harmony
Nov 22, 2024
President Confers Rank Of Honorary General Of Nepali Army On Indian Army Chief
Nov 22, 2024
Nepal-India Military Cooperation Talks Today
Nov 21, 2024
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief Of The Army Staff, Indian Army Arrives In Nepal
Nov 21, 2024
Nepal-Canada Parliamentary Exchanges Stressed
Nov 21, 2024

