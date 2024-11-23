Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara

Nov. 23, 2024, 8:08 p.m.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, paid a visit to Muktinath Temple at Mustang District on November 23, 2024.During his visit, he offered prayers at the temple.

1 (24).JPG

Then after, General Dwivedi visited the Western Division Headquarters in Pokhara, where he was received by Division Commander Major General Shantosh Ballave Poudyal.

2 (2).jpeg

4 (5).jpeg

