Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, paid a visit to Muktinath Temple at Mustang District on November 23, 2024.During his visit, he offered prayers at the temple.
Then after, General Dwivedi visited the Western Division Headquarters in Pokhara, where he was received by Division Commander Major General Shantosh Ballave Poudyal.
