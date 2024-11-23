Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly And Mountanious Region Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There are partly cloudy in in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.