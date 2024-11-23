Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly And Mountanious Region Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly And Mountanious Region Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Nov. 23, 2024, 8:41 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There are partly cloudy in in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus
Nov 23, 2024
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara
Nov 23, 2024
Government and World Bank Launch $128 Million Project to Improve Nepal’s Provincial and Local Road Network
Nov 23, 2024
Kamimura Yoshiharu Received 2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation
Nov 23, 2024
UML Organizing Awareness Assembly To Maintain National Harmony
Nov 22, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi,Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions With Light Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2024
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visited Muktinath Temple and the Western Division Headquarters, Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2024
Government and World Bank Launch $128 Million Project to Improve Nepal’s Provincial and Local Road Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2024
Bridging The Gap: Nepal’ Journey of Periodic Plans for Stronger Rural-Urban Linkages By Sunita Limbu Nov 23, 2024
Kamimura Yoshiharu Received 2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2024
Russia Will Continue New Missile 'Tests': Putin By Agencies Nov 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75