Nepal Electricity Authority Exported Electricity worth Rs 12.72 billion to India in four months

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Nepal supplied electricity worth Rs 12.72 billion to India.

According to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), one billion 667 million and 892 thousand units of electricity, the surplus during the rainy season, was exported to India. The export rate per unit was Rs 7.63.

The NEA sells surplus power to Haryana and Bihar states of India through the Day Ahead and Real Time Market of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) at a competitive rate under the bilateral mid-term electricity sale agreement.

Nepal has already started supplying power to Bangladesh with the use of India's infrastructure.

NEA Managing Director Kulman Ghising has said the exports have remained affected as the September 27-28 incessant rains-induced floods and landslides damaged the hydropower centres and transmission lines. Now the power generation from the 456-megawatt Upper Tamakoshi has remained suspended after it was hit by the landslide.

Similarly, the disasters have damaged other small projects as well. Moreover, the Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line was damaged by a flood from the Mai River and this led to the suspension of around 200 megawatts of electricity from various projects connected with the line. This affected the electricity exports in the last two months. It is likely to affect the government targets of supplying power around Rs 30 billion in the current fiscal year.