KOICA Provides Grant For The Construction of 150 Bed In Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital In Thimi

DPM Prakash Man Singh Laid Foundation Stone Of 150 bed hospital at Madhyapur Thimi constructed under KOICA’s Grant

Nov. 26, 2024, 9:39 a.m.

The groundbreaking ceremony of new building of Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital was held in Thimi, Bhaktapur.

IMG-20241125-WA0002.jpg

Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Prakash Man Singh alongside key dignitaries including Park,Tae-Young, Ambassador of Republic of Korea in Nepal, Kong Mooheon, Country Director of KOICA, Surendra Shrestha, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi, and local community leaders.

The new building will be of 150 bed capacity that will have 6 Operation Theaters with specialized service of neuro, gyne, obstetric, orthopedics, etc.

The new building will expand the hospital’s capacity, offering additional space for critical medical services and specialized healthcare. It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to improving health infrastructure and meeting the growing needs of the local population, ensuring that all residents have access to quality and comprehensive health care.

The hospital, which is set to provide world-class healthcare services, is a significant milestone in improving medical infrastructure in the region. It will serve as a comprehensive healthcare facility, offering essential services including emergency care, maternal and child health, outpatient and inpatient services, and specialized treatment options, addressing the growing healthcare needs of MadhyapurThimi and surrounding areas.

During the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Singh, emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing public health services, ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all citizens, and addressing regional healthcare disparities.

IMG-20241125-WA0008.jpg

Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in the progress made at Thimi Hospital and emphasized that the addition of the second building would significantly improve medical facilities and patient care in the region.

In the Program, Park,Tae-Young, Ambassador of Republic of Korea in Nepal, highlighted the importance of international partnerships in fostering sustainable healthcare development. The ambassador noted the positive impact of Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital’s expansion on both local health outcomes and broader regional development, reaffirming support for the project.

Kong, Country Director, KOICA, spoke about the ongoing support from KOICA to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Nepal, expressing excitement about the expansion of Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital and its role in improving access to quality medical care. He further expressed optimism that the expanded facilities will help address critical healthcare gaps in the region, ensuring better access to modern medical care.

In the program, Surendra Shrestha, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality emphasized the importance of community-centered development, highlighting that the new building will significantly improve medical services and health outcomes for the residents of Madhyapur Thimi and beyond. “This new facility is not just a building, but a symbol of our commitment to the health and well-being of our people,” said the Mayor.

IMG-20241125-WA0005.jpg

