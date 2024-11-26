Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces With Light Rainfall In Some Places

Nov. 26, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

