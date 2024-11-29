COAS General Sigdel Confers Lieutenant General's Badge On Major General Pradeep Jung KC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ashok Raj Sigdel has conferred the insignia of Lieutenant General on Major General Pradeep Jung KC at a program held at Army Headquarters.

The Council of Ministers promoted Major General KC to the rank of Lieutenant General on November 25. According to the Nepal Army, with this promotion, Lt. General KC has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff. KC is now third in rank in the Nepal Army.