FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart

FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart

Nov. 29, 2024, 7:07 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba reached Chengdu today in course of an official visit to the People's Republic of China, at the cordial invitation of Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Rana is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow with her Chinese counterpart.

The Foreign Minister will return to Kathmandu on November 30.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, Finland Signed Agrement on public investment
Nov 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbnibini, Madhesh, Karnali Provinces
Nov 29, 2024
Global IME Bank Provides 20 Lakh Rupees Support For Construction Of Electric Crematorium In Kohalpur
Nov 28, 2024
More Laws Should Be Amended To Create An Investment Environment: President Dhakal
Nov 28, 2024
Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President
Nov 28, 2024

More on News

Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Rabi Lamichhane Will Remain In Custody For Another 15 days By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Finance Minister Paudel Directs To Meet Revenue Target By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi To Pay Official Visit To Nepal From November 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
NOC Hikes The Prices Diesel Price By Rs 3 Per Litre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
President Paudel and UN Secretary-General Guterres hold meeting By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

The Relationship Between Kosovo And Nepal Is Robust: ELBERT KRASNIQUI By Keshab Poudel Nov 29, 2024
PM Oli’s Forthcoming Visit To China: Will The Achievement Be Complete? By Shanker Man Singh Nov 29, 2024
Nepal, Finland Signed Agrement on public investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2024
Australia's Senate passes social media ban for children under 16 By Agencies Nov 29, 2024
Russia strikes energy sites in Ukraine, threatens decision-making centers By Agencies Nov 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbnibini, Madhesh, Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75