FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba reached Chengdu today in course of an official visit to the People's Republic of China, at the cordial invitation of Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.
During the visit, Foreign Minister Rana is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting tomorrow with her Chinese counterpart.
The Foreign Minister will return to Kathmandu on November 30.
