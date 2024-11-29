Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbnibini, Madhesh, Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbnibini, Madhesh, Karnali Provinces

Nov. 29, 2024, 6:46 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart
Nov 29, 2024
Nepal, Finland Signed Agrement on public investment
Nov 29, 2024
Global IME Bank Provides 20 Lakh Rupees Support For Construction Of Electric Crematorium In Kohalpur
Nov 28, 2024
More Laws Should Be Amended To Create An Investment Environment: President Dhakal
Nov 28, 2024
Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President
Nov 28, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions and Light Snowfall In Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces With Light Rainfall In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly And Mountanious Region Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

The Relationship Between Kosovo And Nepal Is Robust: ELBERT KRASNIQUI By Keshab Poudel Nov 29, 2024
PM Oli’s Forthcoming Visit To China: Will The Achievement Be Complete? By Shanker Man Singh Nov 29, 2024
FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2024
Nepal, Finland Signed Agrement on public investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2024
Australia's Senate passes social media ban for children under 16 By Agencies Nov 29, 2024
Russia strikes energy sites in Ukraine, threatens decision-making centers By Agencies Nov 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75