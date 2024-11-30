PM Oli Visiting China From December 2-5

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday made public a schedule of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is paying an official visit to China from December 2 to 5 at the cordial invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The PM will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya.

PM Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He is holding bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qiang and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

The PM will also hold a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress in China, Zhao Leji.

Moreover, the Head of the Government is scheduled to address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which is being jointly hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, the China Council for Promotion of International Trade and the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Issuing a press statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the entourage of PM Oli comprises Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, PM's Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, PM's Economic and Development Advisor Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, members of parliament, high level government officials, representatives of private sector and media persons.

The PM and his delegation will return home on December 5.