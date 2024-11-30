PM Oli Visiting China From December 2-5

PM Oli Visiting China From December 2-5

Nov. 30, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday made public a schedule of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is paying an official visit to China from December 2 to 5 at the cordial invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The PM will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya.

PM Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He is holding bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qiang and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

The PM will also hold a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress in China, Zhao Leji.

Moreover, the Head of the Government is scheduled to address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which is being jointly hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, the China Council for Promotion of International Trade and the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Issuing a press statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the entourage of PM Oli comprises Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, PM's Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, PM's Economic and Development Advisor Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, members of parliament, high level government officials, representatives of private sector and media persons.

The PM and his delegation will return home on December 5.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bala Chaturdashi 2024: Religious Importance In Nepal
Nov 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Clodu In Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki and Mainly Fair In Rest of Nepal
Nov 30, 2024
FM Dr. Rana And Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Exchanged Views
Nov 29, 2024
COAS General Sigdel Confers Lieutenant General's Badge On Major General Pradeep Jung KC
Nov 29, 2024
FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart
Nov 29, 2024

More on National

AMBASSADOR CHANDRA KUMAR GHIMIRE:Economic Diplomacy By A Correspondent 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
FM Dr. Rana And Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Exchanged Views By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 11 minutes ago
COAS General Sigdel Confers Lieutenant General's Badge On Major General Pradeep Jung KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepal, Finland Signed Agrement on public investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kosovo’s Officials Exchanged Insights Regarding Local Governance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Bala Chaturdashi 2024: Religious Importance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2024
Israeli Forces Continue Offensive In Gaza, Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire By Agencies Nov 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Clodu In Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki and Mainly Fair In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2024
The Relationship Between Kosovo And Nepal Is Robust: ELBERT KRASNIQUI By Keshab Poudel Nov 29, 2024
PM Oli’s Forthcoming Visit To China: Will The Achievement Be Complete? By Shanker Man Singh Nov 29, 2024
FM Dr. Rana To Held Talks With Her Chinese Counterpart By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75