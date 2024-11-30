Weather Forecast: Partly Clodu In Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki and Mainly Fair In Rest of Nepal

Nov. 30, 2024, 7:51 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

