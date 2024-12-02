Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Karnali Province

Dec. 2, 2024, 8:10 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

