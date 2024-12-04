Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Dec. 4, 2024, 10:37 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

Nepal And China Sign BRI Cooperation Framework
Dec 04, 2024
Nepal To Reap Benefits From BRI: PM Oli
Dec 04, 2024
PM Oli To Deliver Speech On Dimensions Of Nepal-China Relations
Dec 04, 2024
Nepal And China To Sign MoU On Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network
Dec 04, 2024
President Paudel Admitted For Prostrate Treatment
Dec 04, 2024

