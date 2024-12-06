Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

With the impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.