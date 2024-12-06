Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

Dec. 6, 2024, 8:39 a.m.

With the impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass
Dec 06, 2024
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant
Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit
Dec 06, 2024
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli
Dec 06, 2024
Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment
Dec 05, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Gandaki Province And Koshi Province, Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Clodu In Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki and Mainly Fair In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends By Agencies Dec 06, 2024
South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension By Agencies Dec 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75