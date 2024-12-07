Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province

Dec. 7, 2024, 9:11 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

