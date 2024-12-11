Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhess, Lumibni, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces

Dec. 11, 2024, 8:27 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

