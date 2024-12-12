220 kV Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur section of the 220 kV Project To Be Completed By May 2025

Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), is actively transitioning between various projects across Nepal to expedite construction efforts.

After his recent visit, the construction of the Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur segment of the 220 kV Marsyangdi Transmission Line Corridor Project has gained momentum.

During a site visit to the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi project in Bigu, Dolkha, from December 3 to 4, MD Ghising focused on accelerating repair work before departing for Nepalgunj on December 5. Subsequently, on December 9 and 10, he visited the 140 MW Tanahu Hydropower Project and the 220 kV Marsyangdi Corridor Transmission Line Projects.

It is projected that the 220 kV Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur portion of the 220 kV Masryangdi transmission line corridor project will be finalized by May 2025.

To ensure a continuous power supply to more than 98 percent of the population across all 77 districts, Managing Director Ghising's schedule is quite demanding. Many initiatives, including transmission lines and hydropower projects, have faced delays due to social, environmental, and contractor-related issues. His frequent visits play a crucial role in accelerating these projects. MD Ghising's presence aids project staff in overcoming challenges and enhancing productivity. Recently, as part of his routine inspections, he evaluated the ongoing work at the Bharatpur section of the 220 kV Masryangdi Corridor Transmission Line Project.

Under the Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV Transmission Line Project, the construction of the transmission line from Udipur Substation in Lamjung to Markichok in Ambukhairni in Tanahun to the new Bharatpur Substation in Amptari, Bharatpur Metropolitan City in Chitwan has been accelerated.

Private sector hydropower projects constructed and under construction on Masryangdi, Dordi and Trishuli rivers and their tributaries were advanced with the subcontracting of the Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur transmission line section. The work has been expedited to complete the construction of this section by May next year.

After the Chinese company Pinggao Group Co.Ltd, which had taken the contract for the Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur transmission line section, failed to complete the work on time and put the line into operation, the private sector hydropower projects took over the sub-contract and proceeded with the construction.

There are 14 hydropower projects, including 7 in operation and 7 under construction, on the Masryangdi, Dordi and Trishuli rivers and their tributaries.

Only when the construction of the Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur transmission line section is completed and commissioned, the rainy season power from the hydropower projects under construction in the said rivers and streams will be fully fed into the national transmission line.

Kulman Ghising , Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said on Tuesday that the transmission line under construction in Tanahun and Chitwan will be monitored and necessary support and facilitation will be provided by the organization to complete the work by May next year.

Managing Director Ghising instructed the construction workers to complete the construction with more manpower as the Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur section of the transmission line is important for the flow of electricity generated during the rainy season in the Masryangdi, Dordi and Trishuli rivers and their tributaries.

He directed the project management to solve the problems of land use, tree felling, land acquisition and right of way in the forest area under the transmission line and to provide a construction site.

He called the Chief of the Divisional Forest Office of Chitwan and Tanahun and asked them to facilitate the approval process for land use and tree felling in the forest area and provide the necessary support to complete the construction of the important transmission line as soon as possible.

116 towers need to be constructed on the 40 km section of the Udipur-Markichoke transmission line. Foundations have been laid for 90 towers. 83 towers need to be constructed on the 28 km section of Markichoke-Bharatpur transmission line.

Of these, the foundation of 38 towers has been laid. At present, work is going on at 6 locations. All equipment and construction materials including tower parts, conductors (wires) have been supplied.

69.69 hectares of forest land will have to be used for the construction of the transmission line from Udipur to New Bharatpur via Gorkha, Tanahun. 10,225 trees will have to be felled.

The project manager, Narayan Regmi, said that after completing the entire process of land use and tree felling permission in the forest area, the felling has already started in some places.

Mr. Regmi mentioned that the private land for the tower pad has been acquired and the process of determining compensation for the land and structures in the right of way has started.

Mohan Karki, an energy entrepreneur who is involved in the construction on behalf of private sector power producers, said that if the transmission line is not constructed on time, the state will suffer a huge loss, so the construction has started with sub-contracts on the initiative and consent of the hydropower developers of Masryangdi and Trishuli river corridors.

Karki mentioned that after the completion of the transmission line, there was an agreement with the authority to end the existing alternative arrangement of hydropower projects built in the river corridor within the current fiscal year 2081-82.

A 5-member monitoring committee has been formed by the promoters to monitor the performance of the transmission line construction and coordinate with the stakeholders.

Under the Masryangdi Corridor Transmission Line Project, out of four substations of 220 kV capacity, Udipur and New Bharatpur substations have been completed. Lamjung's Khudi substation is in the final stage of construction while Manang's Dharapani substation is under construction.

The Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line project has been initiated to feed power generated from Masryangdi and its tributaries into the national transmission system. Approximately 1,600 megawatts of electricity can be transmitted through the transmission line.