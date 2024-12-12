COAS General Sigdel Calls On His Indian Counterpart

COAS General Sigdel Calls On His Indian Counterpart

Dec. 12, 2024, 9:13 a.m.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army, who is on an official visit to India, had an officialcall on with his counterpart General Upendra Dwivedi.

Indian Army COAS and Staff with Charges De Affairs Nep Embassy Dr Surendra Thapa.jpg

General Sigdel also had separate courtesy call on with National Security Advisor AjitDoval, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan and Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence and ExternalAffairs.

Earlier this morning, General Sigdel paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial. He also received and reviewed a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Army.

