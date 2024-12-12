KOICA Supported A Renewable Pilot Project At Nepal APF School

Inauguration of the renewable energy pilot project at Nepal APF School as part of KOICA's Green School Program

KOICA, through its Korea Overseas Volunteer Program and with technical support from Health Environment and Climate Action Foundation (HECAF360), has established an organic waste-to-energy bio-digestion plant at Nepal APF School in Kirtipur.

The official inauguration of the biogas plant took place on recently with attendees including Yoonhee Chung, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Nepal, Mahesh Nakarmi, Director of HECAF360, Yubraj Parajuli, Principal of Nepal APF School and KOICA representatives.

The biogas plant, with a capacity of 25m³, is designed to process 150 kg of food waste daily, generating 8 cubic meters of gas sufficient for 2 to 3 hours of cooking each day. The support included a waste audit, the construction of the biogas plant, and an orientation session for canteen management staff and eco-club students on operational guidelines and maintenance. The assessment revealed that the school generates 232 kg of waste daily, of which 189 kg (81.44%) is biodegradable, 28.18 kg (12.12%) is recyclable, and 14.93 kg (6.4%) is non-recyclable.This initiative helped the school manage its larger portion of biodegradable waste while producing an alternative energy source, contributing to a reduction in its carbon footprint.

Additionally, the residual digested material acts as a nutrient-rich fertilizer for the school gardens. Educationally, the biogas system provides students with hands-on experience in sustainable energy, enhances their understanding of waste-to-energy processes, and fosters a sense of environmental responsibility.

In her congratulatory remarks, Yoonhee Chung, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office emphasized that the handover ceremony at Nepal APF School marks a significant milestone in the fourth phase of KOICA's Green School Program, celebrating the establishment of a reusable energy pilot project. She highlighted the biogas plant as a practical educational tool, demonstrating how innovation can promote sustainable practices in schools.

Chung also noted that this year’s Green School Program extends beyond energy initiatives, incorporating eco-friendly menstrual hygiene promotion through reusable sanitary pads in partnership with Xpose Nepal. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental education, directly benefiting a total of 1,386 schoolgirls and teachers.

During the program,. Bhumika Kharel, teacher of Nepal APF School highlighted the eco-club students' activities in upcycling and recycling, skills they acquired during the third phase of the Green School Program. She expressed gratitude to the KOICA Nepal Office for introducing the Green School Program to the school, which has played a pivotal role in promoting environmental education by emphasizing the importance of waste segregation, upcycling, and recycling.

Since 2021, the KOICA Nepal Office has been actively integrating Green ODA principles into all its activities and projects in Nepal. The Green School Program is one of the environmental initiative under KOICA, which has been positively impacting 15 community schools since 2021. The objective of the Green School Program is to promote KOICA's environment-friendly ODA efforts at the grassroots level.