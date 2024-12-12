Police Investigation Closing In On South Korean President

Police Investigation Closing In On South Korean President

Dec. 12, 2024, 8:43 a.m.

South Korean media reports that insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk-yeol could be imminent. Yoon briefly declared martial law last Tuesday, plunging the country into chaos.

Authorities said Wednesday that they attempted to carry out a search of the presidential office, but were blocked by security officials. After a stand-off lasting nearly eight hours, they were able to obtain a limited number of documents that Yoon's office submitted voluntarily. Police have deemed Yoon a suspect for possible insurrection charges. In South Korea, the president cannot be prosecuted while in office, but the crime of insurrection is considered an exception.

Also on Wednesday, government officials revealed that a cabinet meeting was convened shortly before Yoon declared martial law. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said everyone at the meeting expressed opposition to the declaration.

The opposition is set to submit another motion to impeach Yoon this week after a recent failed attempt.

A vote is expected on Saturday. Some members of the ruling People Power Party have said that, this time, they will vote in support of the motion.

Ruling party lawmaker Kim Jae-sub said at the press conference that he believes Yoon should be impeached, stating, "This is the way to right South Korea's constitutional order."

The bill needs the backing of at least eight ruling party members to pass. Local media has reported that at least five members have expressed support

Agencies

