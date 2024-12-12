Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Seven Provinces

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Throughout The Country

Dec. 12, 2024, 8:32 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. tonight.

220 kV Udipur-Markichoke-Bharatpur section of the 220 kV Project To Be Completed By May 2025
Dec 12, 2024
Japan Hands Over The Children’s Home In Humla District
Dec 12, 2024
U.S. Embassy Nepal Advances Preservation Of Lumbini Museum Collection
Dec 12, 2024
Fifteenth South Asia Economic Summit Begins In
Dec 12, 2024
COAS General Sigdel Calls On His Indian Counterpart
Dec 12, 2024

