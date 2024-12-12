Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Seven Provinces

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.
There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. tonight.
VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75